Apple is jumping into the scripted-comedy arena. "Bridesmaids" and "Ghostbusters" star Kristen Wiig will star in a half-hour comedy show from Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine.

The show is as yet untitled, but it's based on author Curtis Sittenfeld's short-shory collection, "You Think It, I'll Say It," which is coming out in April. It will be the first time Wiig has returned to series television since her stint on "Saturday Night Live" from 2005 to 2012.

It's one of three projects Apple has ordered from Witherspoon's company, joining true-crime podcast drama "Are You Sleeping?" and a yet-unnamed behind-the-scenes drama about television morning shows, starring Witherspoon and "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston.

It's not yet clear how viewers will be able to watch the Apple shows, though rumors of an eventual subscription streaming service abound.

In October, Apple announced it had made a deal with famed director Steven Spielberg to reboot his classic 1980s sci-fi/horror anthology, "Amazing Stories." And the company also plans a space drama from "Battlestar Galactica" executive producer Ronald D. Moore, a drama dubbed "See" from "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight and Francis Lawrence and the docuseries "Home" about extraordinary homes and their builders.

Colleen McGuinness, who was a producer on "30 Rock," will serve as creator and showrunner, with Witherspoon and Sittenfeld among the producers.