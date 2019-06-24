Apple fires back at Spotify: We're paid fees on 0.5% of Spotify members

Taylor Martin/CNET

Spotify pays Apple a 15% fee for only about 0.5% of its paid members, according to Apple's response to Spotify's complaint about App Store fees. Spotify filed a complaint against Apple to Europe's antitrust watchdog in March, claiming that Apple uses App Store policies and a system of fees to stifle rivals.

In a response, Apple noted that Spotify isn't currently paying the top fee of 30% on any of its members and that it is paying a lower rate (15%) for only about 680,000 Spotify premium-tier members. Spotify opted out of Apple's in-app payment system in 2016 because the company said it believed the fees associated with it were unfair.

Spotify declined to comment.

The feud pits Apple, a gadget giant whose App Store is essential for mobile services to thrive, against the biggest subscription music service in the world and one of the most popular iOS apps. The outcome of their face-off could change what you're able to buy -- and how easy it is to buy things from Apple's competitors -- on Apple devices and in iOS apps.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Music vs. Spotify: Music streaming battle

Spotify's complaint said that some of Apple's practices, like charging subscription companies a 30% fee for in-app purchases or allegedly rejecting updates to its app for opaque reasons, abuse the market power of the App Store. Spotify argued that Apple wields the App Store's power to benefit its own products, like Apple Music subscriptions that go head-to-head with Spotify.

Apple's response seeks to underline the fact that Spotify continues to thrive and add members even under the current App Store policies. German newspaper Der Spiegel first reported the news.

Because Spotify pulled out of in-app purchases in 2016, it no longer acquires any new customers through its iPhone or iPad apps. That's why it's paying a 15% fee to Apple -- the 30% fee drops to 15% after the first year of a subscription, and Spotify's members acquired through an iOS app have long since passed that one-year point.

If Spotify were to resume in-app purchases and let listeners sign up to be paid members in its app, any of those new members would be subject to the 30% fee.