Apple files patent application for a better paper bag

For Apple, dropping the headphone jack into the dustbin of history was just the start. It would seem that traditional paper bags have made the company's hit list too. According to a Tuesday report, Apple has filed a US patent application for a bag made from the pulp of trees.

Now this isn't just ordinary paper pulp mind you. Apple specifically calls for the material of its ideal carryall to consist of 60 percent "post-consumer content." It's certainly a noble goal but not exactly a groundbreaking move. Still, the patent application is definitely more practical than other downright odd filings, of which Sony's wireless wig takes the cake.

Of course, Apple is an extremely large corporation and a massive retail operation in its own right. It regularly submits patent paperwork for mundane topics such as fabric with laser-etched words, and a five-axis robotic arm.