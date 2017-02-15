Apple's dispute with FBI still an unsolved mystery (The 3:59, Ep. 180)

James Martin/CNET



The Loch Ness Monster. Roswell, New Mexico. And the Apple-FBI dispute.

All unsolved mysteries, but we're only talking about the last one on today's podcast. It's been a year since Apple's dispute with the Federal Bureau of Investigation over unlocking the San Bernardino terrorists' iPhone. The fight ended thanks to a third-party firm that offered to hack the phone instead.

Because the battle is shelved, there's still no clear answer on whether or not Apple is legally obligated to undermine privacy in the name of national security. Also on the podcast, we chat about HTC's launch into mobile VR sets, and what it's like to go rock climbing enhanced with augmented reality.

