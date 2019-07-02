Apple, Facebook, Google urge Supreme Court to end LGBTQ discrimination

Paul Mansfield / Getty Images

Tech giants like Apple, Facebook, Google and Amazon are teaming up to urge the Supreme Court to protect members of the LGBTQ community from workpace discrimination.

More than 200 companies came together Tuesday to sign a "friend of the court" brief asking the Supreme Court to acknowledge that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 includes sexual orientation and gender identity. Not protecting these employees from discrimination would have "wide-ranging, negative consequences for businesses, their employees and the U.S. economy," the brief reads.

Recognizing that Title VII prohibits sex discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community would allow businesses to recruit and retain top talent, draw from more diverse ideas and experiences, and attract a broader range of customers, the companies say.

The Supreme Court is slated to hear three cases related to LGBTQ workplace discriminiation in its next session. The companies who signed the brief say a uniform federal law on sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination would protect employees and their families wherever they happen to be.

"Diversity is a key factor in US businesses' ability to compete and succeed in the modern global economy," the brief reads. "Only a uniform federal rule can enable businesses to recruit and retain, and employees to perform, at their highest levels."