Apple's Chinese stores to remain closed due to coronavirus

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple has extended the closures of its Chinese stores out until the end of next week due to coronavirus concerns, Bloomberg reported earlier Friday. While the tech giant planned to reopen its stores on Feb. 10, multiple stores are now listed on Apple's website as being closed through Feb. 14.

These include stores located in Beijing, Shanghai, Shandong, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Sichuan, Guangdong, Henan and Tianjin.

Of Apple's 42 stores on the Chinese mainland, the only stores listed as opening earlier than that are one in Chonqing, which will reopen Feb. 13; one in Fujian, which will reopen Feb. 11; and one in Guangzhou, which will still reopen Feb. 10.

All six Apple stores in Hong Kong remain open. Apple is still looking to reopen its corporate offices next week through "consultation with public health experts and government authorities," Bloomberg quoted the tech giant as saying. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Originally published Feb. 7, 2:50 p.m. PT.

Update, 3:08 p.m.: Adds store closure details.