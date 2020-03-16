Apple explains how to return and repair devices while stores are closed globally

Apple

After making the decision to temporarily close all of its retail stores outside of China, Apple released guidance on Monday that extends its product return and exchange policy. The tech giant also provided new information about how to get devices in for repairs.

In the new FAQ, Apple answered questions about extended return windows, how to get devices that are in repair back, and how to reschedule Genius Bar appointments.

In response to the escalating coronavirus outbreak, Apple made the decision to close all of its retail stores outside of China on March 14. The stores will remain closed until March 27. Apple also encouraged employees to work from home and has committed $15 million to help with recovery efforts. The company will match donations made directly by employees.