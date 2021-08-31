Hurricane Ida safety tips Resident Evil movie first look EU to recommend travel restrictions on American Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight purse Kanye West's Donda

Apple expands Racial Equity and Justice Initiative with $30M in new commitments

The new investment expands on last year's initial $100 million commitment, with a particular focus on Hispanic/Latinx communities.

apple-event-091218-tim-cook-apple-logo-0447
James Martin/CNET

Apple is investing another $30 million in its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, the company said Tuesday. 

The new commitments expand the initial $100 million investment the company made last year, in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Multiple tech firms, including Google and Amazon, also announced million-dollar commitments to racial equality last summer, but Apple's commitment was one of the largest, even before the new expansion. 

The $30 million will be used partly as a continuation of the initial vision -- by expanding initiatives in historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) -- and partly to expand the program in new directions, such as a Global Hispanic Serving Institution Equity Innovation Hub, in partnership with the California State University.

The expansion of Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative includes several new commitments to Hispanic/Latinx communities, such as the first-ever cohort for Hispanic/Latinx developers at Apple's Entrepreneur Camp. The program connects developers from underrepresented backgrounds with Apple experts and a network of Entrepreneur Camp alumni. 