Apple expands Racial Equity and Justice Initiative with $30M in new commitments

James Martin/CNET

Apple is investing another $30 million in its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, the company said Tuesday.

The new commitments expand the initial $100 million investment the company made last year, in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Multiple tech firms, including Google and Amazon, also announced million-dollar commitments to racial equality last summer, but Apple's commitment was one of the largest, even before the new expansion.

The $30 million will be used partly as a continuation of the initial vision -- by expanding initiatives in historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) -- and partly to expand the program in new directions, such as a Global Hispanic Serving Institution Equity Innovation Hub, in partnership with the California State University.

The expansion of Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative includes several new commitments to Hispanic/Latinx communities, such as the first-ever cohort for Hispanic/Latinx developers at Apple's Entrepreneur Camp. The program connects developers from underrepresented backgrounds with Apple experts and a network of Entrepreneur Camp alumni.