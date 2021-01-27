Apple expanding device production outside of China, report says

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Apple is reportedly increasing device production in countries outside of China as part of a diversification strategy. iPad production will begin in Vietnam as early as mid-2021, according to a Wednesday report from Japanese financial publication Nikkei Asia. Vietnam will also help produce the HomePod Mini.

Apple is also reportedly hoping to bolster smartphone production India and smart speaker production in Southeast Asia. Most of the computer production will remain in China, according to the report, but some Mac Mini production will be relocated to Malaysia. Some Macbook production is also set to move to Vietnam as well. Vietnam is also where Samsung builds most of its phones.

Read more: Schooling Vietnam: How tech companies are training the next wave of workers

Last November, reports circulated that Apple would be moving iPad and MacBook production assembly lines out of China in an attempt to alleviate the impact of the US-China trade tensions on its supply chain.

Apple didn't immediately respond to request for comment.