Apple event presenter's 'on fleek' cream jumpsuit gets Twitter hopping

Apple unveiled a series of new services Monday, including an enhanced news subscription service, a credit card and a gaming subscription service. But some viewers of the livestream were distracted by one of the presenters' outfit choice.
Wyatt Mitchell, Apple's director of design for applications, showed up in a cream jumpsuit, standing out from the T-shirts, jeans and khakis most other presenters wore for the event.
"Is he going to paintball after the #AppleEvent ?" one Twitter user inquired.
"This man cancelled his moon mission just for the #AppleEvent," another Twitter user quipped.
Mitchell did get some praise for his outfit.
"This apple news presenter has got the flyest outfit," someone tweeted.
Who knows? Mitchell could even start a new trend.
"#AppleEvent Apple workwear wow," one person tweeted.
