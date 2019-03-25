CNET también está disponible en español.

Online

Apple event presenter's 'on fleek' cream jumpsuit gets Twitter hopping

Wyatt Mitchell may be starting a new trend.

Livestream

Apple unveiled a series of new services Monday, including an enhanced news subscription service, a credit card and a gaming subscription service. But some viewers of the livestream were distracted by one of the presenters' outfit choice. 

Wyatt Mitchell, Apple's director of design for applications, showed up in a cream jumpsuit, standing out from the T-shirts, jeans and khakis most other presenters wore for the event. 

"Is he going to paintball after the #AppleEvent ?" one Twitter user inquired.

"This man cancelled his moon mission just for the #AppleEvent," another Twitter user quipped. 

Mitchell did get some praise for his outfit. 

"This apple news presenter has got the flyest outfit," someone tweeted. 

Who knows? Mitchell could even start a new trend. 

"#AppleEvent Apple workwear wow," one person tweeted. 

