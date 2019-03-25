Apple event presenter's 'on fleek' cream jumpsuit gets Twitter hopping

Livestream

Apple unveiled a series of new services Monday, including an enhanced news subscription service, a credit card and a gaming subscription service. But some viewers of the livestream were distracted by one of the presenters' outfit choice.

Wyatt Mitchell, Apple's director of design for applications, showed up in a cream jumpsuit, standing out from the T-shirts, jeans and khakis most other presenters wore for the event.

"Is he going to paintball after the #AppleEvent ?" one Twitter user inquired.

Is he going to paintball after the #AppleEvent ? pic.twitter.com/6zEZpGXYAk — jay- kay (@jaaykaay37) March 25, 2019

"This man cancelled his moon mission just for the #AppleEvent," another Twitter user quipped.

This man cancelled his moon mission just for the #AppleEvent. He was in so much rush that he didn’t get a chance to change his outfits😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ID6xd54QPh — Nilesh Bhatt (@nilesh_bhatt) March 25, 2019

Mitchell did get some praise for his outfit.

"This apple news presenter has got the flyest outfit," someone tweeted.

This apple news presenter has got the flyest outfit #onfleek #AppleEvent — Husein Kareem (@hkareem2222) March 25, 2019

Who knows? Mitchell could even start a new trend.

"#AppleEvent Apple workwear wow," one person tweeted.