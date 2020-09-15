Apple event hashtag has its own animation on Twitter

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple Event

Ahead of today's Apple event, there's a small surprise for anyone hitting the heart button on a tweet with the hashtag #AppleEvent. Twitter has added a quick animation to the heart button, in a similar style to Apple's invitations for the launch event. You can check it out below, but don't blink or you'll miss it.

The animation was spotted Tuesday by people on Twitter, including YouTube celeb Marques Brownlee.

Screenshot by CNET

Apple is holding a virtual launch event today, where it's expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 6 and new additions to the iPad family of tablets. What we're not expecting to see: the iPhone 12.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. UK). Apple will stream the event on its website, but you can also watch CNET's live show with commentary from Claire Riley, Patrick Holland and Lexy Savvides.

Twitter said the animation is part of an ad product the company is testing, called Branded Likes. The Apple Event animation will be live until 11:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday.