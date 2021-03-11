Apple event alert: We could see new Apple products by the end of the month

Screenshot/CNET

Apple is expected to hold its next big event later this month, Apple leaker Jon Prosser said Monday. The product announcement, which could include devices like the long-rumored smart tracker tag, the AirPods 3 or an iPad Pro update, will reportedly take place March 23.

Apple's next-gen earbuds will reportedly look more like the AirPods Pro, and come with spatial audio support and touch controls. The company's rumored AirTags tracking devices were expected to be announced in 2020, but have so far remained off the table at Apple events. Last fall, Apple unveiled a new line of Macs powered by its own in-house M1 chips, the iPhone 12 lineup, the Apple Watch 6 and several new iPads.

Apple is also rumored to be working on an AR/VR headset and smart glasses. Apple recently revealed it has discontinued the iMac Pro.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

