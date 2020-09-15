Apple event 2020: How to watch today's rumored iPad, Apple Watch announcement

Apple Event

Apple is holding an online event today and while we don't expect the iPhone 12 to be announced, the company is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 6 and new additions to the iPad family of tablets. The event is scheduled for Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. UK), and Apple will stream the event on its website.

The updated Apple Watch, which will be the successor to the Apple Watch Series 5 and will run WatchOS 7, is rumored to have a longer battery life, updates to its sleep-tracking feature and metrics to measure blood oxygen levels. The iPad Air is likely due for a refresh as well. Improvements could include a larger display, a faster processor (perhaps the A13 Bionic chipset) and maybe a USB Type-C connection instead of Apple's Lightning port.

As for the iPhone 12, the company still has not released any information about its next phone launch, though we wouldn't be surprised if during the Sept. 15 event Apple did not show a quick tease. While Apple confirmed that the new iPhone will be available "a few weeks later" than its usual mid-September launch, our best educated guess for the event will be either Oct. 13 or 14.

CNET will be covering Tuesday's event as it unfolds, so check back for all the news and products coming out that day.