Apple ends Mac event with the return of John Hodgman as the PC Guy

He's not pleased with longer battery life in the new Macs, apparently.

He's back, and he's not happy about his new competition.

 Screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Apple ended its Tuesday Mac event with a brief throwback to John Hodgman playing the PC Guy featured in old Apple commercials. After the iPhone maker unveiled a new MacBook Air, Mac Mini and MacBook Pro powered by Apple's own M1 chip, it showed a brief clip of the PC Guy pushing back on updates like longer battery life and eliminating fans in the computers.

"Is there time for questions?" Hodgman asked in full character, complete with a suit, tie and glasses. "Because I have one: Why make all these advancements? What's the point? 

"Oh, you're so QUIET now. Look, I'm a machine. I'm proud of it," he said before making loud humming sounds mimicking a fan.

He continued: "Longer battery life -- plug it in! Where are you going? Just plug it in."

He also defended his speediness by pretending to run in place, saying while out of breath, "I'm still fast! Check it out. I've still got it."

To drive home the point, Apple couldn't end without one last dig at PCs.

"My battery's drained," Hodgman says. "I've gotta go plug in. Good luck."

Apple's Tuesday event follows the company's announcements in September for its newest iPads, Apple Watches and Apple One subscription service, and in October for its HomePod Mini smart speaker and iPhone 12 lineup.

