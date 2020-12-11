Disney Plus reveals Star Wars news Marvel reveals Pfizer vaccine Time's Person of the Year AirPods Max Next stimulus check

Apple employees may not return to offices before June 2021

Tim Cook still wants workers to ultimately go back to offices, according to Bloomberg.

Tim Cook, seen in 2019, reckons face-to-face collaboration is still vital.

 James Martin/CNET
Apple CEO Tim Cook told employees on Thursday that most teams won't return to offices before June 2021, Bloomberg reported, as the world waits for the coronavirus vaccine to become widely available.

Despite this, Cook wants Apple workers back in the office, reasoning that there's "no replacement for face-to-face collaboration." 

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

