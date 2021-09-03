Apple employees demand change in open letter to Tim Cook

Angela Lang/CNET

A group of Apple employees on Friday published an open letter to CEO Tim Cook and the company's senior leadership calling for the tech giant to improve how it treats workers and "fulfill its promise of inclusion, diversity and equity."

The letter comes as the US National Labor Relations Board is investigating two complaints filed by Apple employees alleging unfair labor practices by the tech giant.

Apple has faced a wave of employee activism in recent months. In July, employees began circulating an internal petition pressing executives for more flexible working conditions as the company began laying out post-lockdown return-to-work polices. In August, current and former employees began organizing under a movement dubbed #AppleToo to collect stories of harassment and discrimination at Apple.

The #AppleToo group posted the open letter to Cook on Friday. In it they detail several requests of the company, including increased privacy of personal information; transparent and fair compensation; an audit of all third-party relationships; increased accountability across leadership and human resource teams; and a process for group concerns to be shared. The group also asked for a re-investigation of all reports of "racism, discrimination, abuse, harassment, concerted activity suppression and retaliation" at Apple.

Our community in #AppleToo has been working on an Open Letter to our senior leadership.



We have some requests.



We'd appreciate your solidarity.https://t.co/ZX2jr7g3nK — Apple Workers #AppleToo (@AppleLaborers) September 3, 2021

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.