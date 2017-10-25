Apple eased Face ID accuracy standards to boost production

Apple

Apple is under the gun to get its flagship iPhone X out the door.

The company wanted so badly to produce more iPhone X units that it told manufacturers to lower the accuracy of its facial recognition system, which it calls Face ID, to speed up production, according to Bloomberg, who cited anonymous sources. The story highlights the challenges Apple faces in getting the phone to the market, including supply shortages and issues with its 3D sensor to map the face.

The report is the latest indication that the iPhone X will likely be in short supply when it goes on sale on Nov. 3. The company has already telegraphed that people should get to its stores early, but that may not be enough.

That Apple was willing to reduce the accuracy of Face ID could be a potential concern for consumers looking to embrace this new technology. Apple has said Face ID is more secure than its fingerprint sensor, and Bloomberg noted that the reduced accuracy of Face ID was still more secure than Touch ID.

Apple wasn't immediately available to comment.