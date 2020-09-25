Apple drops USB power adapters from the higher-end Apple Watch

Apple

Reversing a course it apparently set earlier this month, Apple is no longer including a USB power adapter with higher-end Apple Watches, including the Apple Watch with the "handcrafted" leather watchband designed by Hermes. At a Sept. 15 event where it unveiled the Apple Watch Series 6, the company said it would no longer include power adapters with some of its watches.

At the time of the announcement, the pages for the Apple Watches with luxury cases and bands -- which can cost over $1,000 -- still listed adapters as included in the box.

Those pages now no longer show an included adapter, reported MacRumors. Instead, the pages display a message about the change: "As part of our efforts to reach our environmental goals, Apple Watch does not include a power adapter. Please use your existing Apple power adapter or add a new one before you check out."

While the September event focused on updates to the Apple Watch and iPad, the company is expected to release the next version of its iPhone later this year.