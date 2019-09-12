Apple drops the price of 1TB iPad Pro models by $200

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple Event

At its September event earlier this week, Apple introduced a new 10.2-inch iPad that starts at $329 and blurs the line between the entry-level iPad and the bigger, more powerful and pricier iPad Air model unveiled earlier this year. Apple made no mention of it at its event, but the higher-end iPad Pro received a price cut when the new 10.2-inch iPad got added to the line. Well, one configuration of both the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, to be exact. As MacRumors spotted on Apple's updated online store, the highest-capacity 1TB iPad Pros are now $200 cheaper (but still plenty pricey).

There are a couple caveats to note:

Apple may soon update the iPad Pro at a rumored event in October.

Despite Apple dropping its prices for the 1TB models by a not insignificant $200, you can get them for less from Amazon (which is why we've linked there below).

To find the lowest prices on all of Apple's iPads, check out our regularly updated best iPad deals post. Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple dropped the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro with the highest storage capacity by $200 to $1,349. Amazon, however, has it for less at only $1,150 for the silver finish. (Space gray with 1TB will set you back $1,269.) Pricing for the other capacities remain the same at Apple: $799 for the 64GB model, $949 for the 256GB model and $1,149 for the 512GB model. Currently on Amazon, the prices are $674 for the 64GB model (space gray), $899 for the 256GB model (either finish) and $1,000 for the 512GB model (silver). Read the iPad Pro review

Sarah Tew/CNET The larger iPad Pro with 1TB of storage also received a $200 price cut. It now costs $1,549 from Apple, but you'll find it for less at Amazon -- currently $1,350 for either the space gray or silver finish. Pricing for the other capacities remain the same at Apple: $999 for the 64GB model, $1,149 for the 256GB model and $1,349 for the 512GB model. Currently on Amazon, the prices are $850 for the 64GB model (space gray), $1,071 for the 256GB model (silver) and $1,150 for the 512GB model (space gray).

