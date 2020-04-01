CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple doubles donations to China's coronavirus recovery

CEO Tim Cook posted about a $7.04 million investment on Weibo, Reuters reported.

Apple is apparently increasing its investment in China's coronavirus recovery effort.

 Angela Lang/CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Weeks after Apple reportedly reopened its mainland China retail stores, the company is seemingly more than doubling its investment in the country's fight against the coronavirus outbreak. It'll pour over 50 million yuan (about $7.04 million) into the effort, according to Reuters, which cited a post from CEO Tim Cook on Chinese social network Weibo.

The company didn't respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated shortly.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.