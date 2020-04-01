Apple doubles donations to China's coronavirus recovery

Angela Lang/CNET

Weeks after Apple reportedly reopened its mainland China retail stores, the company is seemingly more than doubling its investment in the country's fight against the coronavirus outbreak. It'll pour over 50 million yuan (about $7.04 million) into the effort, according to Reuters, which cited a post from CEO Tim Cook on Chinese social network Weibo.

The company didn't respond to a request for comment.

