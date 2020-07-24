Apple donates profits from John Lewis documentary to museums

Apple

Apple said it will donate its proceeds from "John Lewis: Good Trouble," the documentary on the veteran of the civil rights movement and member of the House who died earlier this month. The documentary is available through the Apple TV app.

To honor Lewis, Apple will donate money from the documentary to the National Civil Rights Museum and National Museum of African American History and Culture. "We felt it fitting to support two cultural institutions that continue his mission of educating people everywhere about the ongoing quest for equal rights." said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. "Representative John Lewis's life and example compel each of us to continue the fight for racial equity and justice."

In tribute to his life and mission, Apple will be donating its proceeds from the film ‘John Lewis: Good Trouble’ to the @NCRMuseum and the @NMAAHC to further advance the values he fought for every day. https://t.co/p4hvWI92Wf — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 24, 2020

The documentary on the life Lewis looks at 60 years of his life "from the bold teenager on the front lines of the civil rights movement to the legislative powerhouse he was throughout his career." The film is available to rent through the Apple TV app. Apple has also curated a collection of podcasts on Lewis.