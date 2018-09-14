Apple donates $1M to Red Cross as Hurricane Florence slams North Carolina

Andrew Caballero-reynolds / AFP/Getty Images

Tech companies rushed to help out as Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina.

Apple is sending $1 million to the Red Cross to help in its emergency assistance and disaster relief efforts, CEO Tim Cook said in a tweet Friday morning.

"The Carolinas are in our hearts. To our employees there, first responders and everyone in Hurricane Florence's path, please stay safe. To help those affected, Apple is donating $1M to the Red Cross," he wrote.

The company regularly donates to charities following natural disasters, 9to5Mac notes. In 2017, it gave $5 million for Hurricane Harvey relief (in addition to accepting customers' donations via iTunes) and $1 million to help deal with the California wildfires (it did so again last month).

Verizon also opened up its network to make communication easier for the hurricane's forecasted duration to help people stay connected.

"Free calling, text and data for Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia Verizon Wireless customers impacted by Hurricane Florence from 9/14-9/17," the company tweeted early Friday. It's also allowing customers to donate to the Red Cross via text.

AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile are offering a similar way to maintain communications.

The Facebook community activated Safety Check for Hurricane Florence early Friday, the company noted, days after it extended the feature to the Lite version of its app.

Hurricane Florence hit the coast near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, early Friday, leaving at least 490,000 homes and businesses without power. Nearly 1,500 flights are canceled through Saturday.

The Weather Channel used augmented reality to demonstrate a "worst-case scenario," showing what would happen if the storm surge rose to six and nine feet.

