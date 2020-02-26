Apple doesn't let movie villains use iPhones, Rian Johnson says

Lionsgate

Apple products have made prominent appearances in some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters. But if filmmakers want to use the iPhone on the silver screen, they have to abide by Apple's product placement rules. Rian Johnson, director of the Oscar-nominated Knives Out, revealed the lengths to which Apple goes to manage the image of its best-selling iPhones in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"I don't know if I should say this or not," Johnson said. "Apple ... they let you use iPhones in movies but -- and this is very pivotal if you're ever watching a mystery movie -- bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera."

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple products are known to dominate product placement in Hollywood movies, and have made appearances in a plethora of popular TV shows and films including Sex and the City, Mission Impossible" and more recently in flagship Apple TV Plus series, The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

Apple, which was among the first companies in the world to be valued at $1 trillion, is reported to rely heavily on free product placement in movies or to pay for it in kind rather than exchanging money. It's a topic the company has famously been hush-hush about. But perhaps the details of its stringent requirements aren't as well known.

"Oh no, every single filmmaker that has a bad guy in their movie that's supposed to be a secret wants to murder me right now," Johnson said.