Apple dismissed Qualcomm's tech in public, while praising it in private

Viva Tung/CNET

Apple publicly dismissed Qualcomm's technology during a two-year legal battle even though it had privately praised the chip maker's products, according to a Washington Post story that cited sealed court documents.

Executives at the iPhone maker called Qualcomm's engineering "the best" in one memo, while another memo said the chip maker had a "unique patent share," according to the report.

The sealed documents were obtained by Qualcomm during the discovery phase of a trial that ended in a surprise settlement on Tuesday, a day after it had started. The settlement ended legal disputes in China, Germany and other countries, in addition to the US.

Apple and its manufacturing partners had argued that Qualcomm's royalty fees, which the company based on a customer's entire device, were too high and that they should only pay for the company's modem chips. Qualcomm argued that its technology makes many other elements of the phone, such as GPS and multimedia, work and it deserved compensation for those breakthroughs.

Apple had purchased Qualcomm modems for its iPhones for years until the falling out. One 2009 memo said that Qualcomm is "widely considered the owner of the strongest patent portfolio for essential and relevant patents for wireless standards," according to The Post. An Apple hardware executive wrote, "Engineering wise, they have been the best."

Neither Apple nor Qualcomm immediately responded to a request for comment.