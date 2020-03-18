Apple demos iPad's new trackpad

Apple

After bringing trackpad support to iPadOS, Apple is showing how the new addition will work on its devices, including the new iPad Pro, which was unveiled Wednesday. Apple's senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi demoed the addition in a video.

The iPad Pro comes with a new Magic Keyboard accessory, which includes a trackpad and MacBook-like backlit scissor keys. The cursor on the trackpad is round to mimic the shape of a fingertip, Federighi says. As you move across the controls, it'll automatically adapt for easy selection. You can also choose text, apply formatting and click entire blocks of text, which you can then drag and drop.

You can call up the dock to switch apps by moving the cursor to the bottom of the screen. And when you go to the top corner, you can access the control center with a click.

The trackpad also supports three-finger gestures, including swiping up to go home, swiping across to switch between apps and swiping up and holding to enter multitasking.