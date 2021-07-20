Apple delays return to office plans amid rising COVID-19 cases, report says

James Martin/CNET

Apple has reportedly delayed plans to have workers return to offices by at least a month as COVID-19 cases in many areas are on the rise. Apple is pushing its deadline to at least October and will give employees a month's warning before mandating they return to offices, according to a report Tuesday from Bloomberg.

The iPhone maker previously asked employees to come back into offices at least three days a week starting in September. That plan, however, has faced pushback. Apple employees this week reportedly began circulating a new internal petition, the second in two months, asking executives for more flexible working conditions.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has said internally that it believes in-person collaboration is an essential part of its culture.