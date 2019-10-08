Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

MacOS Catalina's much-anticipated iCloud Drive folder sharing feature has been delayed until spring, according to Apple's website. The feature will allow users to share folders with a private link so anyone with access can see the contents in iCloud Drive, as well as add new files.

While iCloud Drive folder sharing appeared in early beta versions of iOS 13, it was pulled before the official release of the OS due to problems during testing, MacRumors reported on Tuesday. It didn't make it into the Monday release of MacOS Catalina, either.

The feature is one of many improvements Apple has made to iCloud Drive in recent years, though it would not fully replace Dropbox or Google Drive, CNET's Jason Hiner noted in his review of MacOS Catalina.

Apple didn't immediately return a request for comment.