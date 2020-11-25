Apple defends security chief, accused of offering bribes of iPads for gun permits

James Martin/CNET

Apple defended its chief security officer after he was charged with bribery for allegedly offering to donate hundreds of iPads to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office in exchange for concealed carry weapons permits for Apple employees.

Thomas Moyer, Apple's head of global security, was indicted last week as part of a two-year investigation into the sheriff's office, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Moyer allegedly agreed to donate 200 iPads worth $70,000 to the Sheriff's Office in exchange for four permits that had been withheld from Apple employees, the District Attorney's Office said in a statement. Apple is headquartered in Santa Clara County, the heart of the Silicon Valley.

″He did nothing wrong and has acted with the highest integrity throughout his career," Moyer's lawyer Ed Swanson said in a statement. "We have no doubt he will be acquitted at trial."

Swanson added that Moyer was "collateral damage" in a bitter public dispute between the Sheriff's Department and DA's office. Santa Clara Undersheriff Rick Sung and Capt. James Jensen, who allegedly requested the bribes, were also indicted.

Apple also defended Moyer, saying it "conducted a thorough internal investigation and found no wrongdoing." "We expect all of our employees to conduct themselves with integrity," an Apple spokesperson said in a statement to Ars Technica. The company didn't respond to a request for further comment.

Security has become a key issue at tech companies in recent years as they have attracted more of the public's attention, along with threats of violence. In 2018, a suspected female shooter opened fire on employees at YouTube's headquarters in nearby San Bruno, wounding three workers before taking her own life.

Earlier this year, Apple was granted a temporary restraining order against a San Francisco man who allegedly showed up at Tim Cook's house with a bottle of champagne and flowers, on another occasion entered the Apple CEO's property without permission and made threatening statements.

In Moyer's case, the iPads-for-gun permits deal was scuttled in August 2019 when Sheriff's Department officials involved in the scheme learned of the District Attorney's investigation into the department's concealed carry licenses, the DA's office said.