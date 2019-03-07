Apple dealt a blow, loses star witness in Qualcomm trial

Getty

Apple said Thursday its star witness in a patent trial against Qualcomm doesn't intend to appear in court anymore, a stunning twist in the long-standing legal battle between the two tech giants.

The companies are fighting over three patents Qualcomm says Apple infringed on in the development of some versions of its iPhone. One of those patents allows a smartphone to quickly connect to the internet once the device is booted up.

Apple has argued that one of its then-engineers, Arjuna Siva, co-invented the technology and should be named on the patent as well.

He was scheduled to testify later in the trial, but Apple counsel Juanita Brooks said Thursday that won't happen. She said Siva has retained new counsel that has informed him not to answer Apple's questions. He isn't intending to appear, but if subpoenaed, he will testify, Brooks said.

The loss of a star witness is a blow to Apple's prospects for the trial, which is just the latest in a wide-ranging legal saga. Two years ago, the Federal Trade Commission, aided by heavyweights including Apple and Intel, accused Qualcomm of operating a monopoly in modem chips. The agency argued Qualcomm's high royalty rates stopped competitors from entering the market, which has driven up the cost of phones and hurt consumers. That trial took place in January, and the parties are currently waiting for a decision.

The San Diego trial, presided over by US District Judge Dana Sabraw, is more technical than the other parts of the legal battle. But it could have implications for how your phone is made and how much it costs.

Aside from the boot up patent, the companies are fighting over two others. One of them deals with graphics processing and battery life. The third lets apps on your phone download data more easily by directing traffic between the apps processor and the modem.

This is a developing story...