Apple's next data center will be in Iowa

Apple's newest data center is coming to the Midwest.

The company will build a 400,000-square-foot data center in Waukee, Iowa, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Thursday.

The data center will cost $1.3 billion and will bring with it about 550 construction and operations jobs to the area.

"Our new data center in Iowa will help serve millions of people across North America who use Siri, iMessage, Apple Music and other Apple services — all powered by renewable energy," Cook said in s statement.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment as to why it picked Waukee, which is just outside of Des Moines. The Des Moines Register reported Thursday that Apple's been given about $207 million in local and state tax incentives.

In addition to building the data center, Apple is giving up to $100 million to a Public Improvement Fund which will support community projects and infrastructure needs in Waukee.

"This new facility will bring with it high-quality jobs and important infrastructure developments for the city," said Waukee Mayor Bill Peard in a statement.

Apple expects the data center to be up and running in 2020.