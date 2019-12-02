Apple Cyber Monday deals: Save up to $200 off iPhone 11, Beats, HomePod, AirPods, iPad and MacBooks

Deal Savings Price



















Black Friday might be over, but major Apple product deals still remain. It's a perfect time to pick up that MacBook Pro or iPhone 11 you've been eyeing, with deals still available right through to the end of Cyber Monday. You can save $150 on Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones and $100 on a HomePod. Some of the earlier deals at major retailers sold out quickly, but we're updating this post frequently when any hot Apple devices get restocked.

Pro tip: Best Buy, Amazon, other major retailers and your cellular carrier are the best places to look instead of the Apple Store. That said, Apple is having its own Cyber Monday shopping event focused on gift cards up to $200 with purchase, so if you're interested in making multiple Apple purchases, those might come in handy. Otherwise, we suggest sticking with other major vendors: Apple's gift-card incentive doesn't beat any of the deals listed below.

We'll keep updating this Apple guide with new deals as we discover them. And while you're shopping, we have ideas for how to keep your stress level manageable. Visit our Holiday Survival Guide for tips on how to battle the shopping crowds without too much strain on your emotional state and your pocketbook.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Apple deals still available

The latest iPad has a larger 10.2-inch screen and support for Apple Pencil (sold separately). It's a great deal for anyone with a 2017 (non-Pro) iPad or older. This $230 price at Target is only available today. Read our iPad 10.2 review.

James Martin/CNET Apple sliced $50 off the price of the HomePod back in April. But Best Buy has picked up the knife for some additional trimming. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's smart speaker. Read our Apple HomePod review.

David Carnoy/CNET These don't say "Apple," but Apple owns the Beats brand now, and these iconic headphones are deeply discounted right now. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

Apple Best Buy comes within $1 of the all-time lowest price we've seen for the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro, $650. And the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Note that you need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy program to get this sale price. Read our 11-inch iPad Pro review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The $800 deal at Amazon appears to be gone, but you can still get the current MacBook Air for just $900 at Best Buy -- that's $200 off the Apple Store price. (To get this price, you need to be a member of the My Best Buy program, which is free to join.)

Sarah Tew/CNET The new 13- inch MacBook Pro that was released in July is now down to $1,100 at Best Buy. (Amazon was matching this price but appears to have sold out.) Read our MacBook Pro 2019 review.

Walmart The new AirPods are the baseline true wireless headphones. They have an open design and the fit can be finicky for some ears, but they're a significant step up from wired headphones for iPhone users. Note these have been in and out of stock all Black Friday weekend, so shipping times may be delayed. Read our Apple AirPods 2019 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Released in early November, the AirPods Pro are available for a (slightly) cheaper price. Regularly priced at $250, the small discount for the noise-canceling earbuds is great for those needing to upgrade their previous AirPods or those who want to dive into a truly wireless audio experience. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Angela Lang/CNET Best Buy's iPhone 11 deal is great if you're looking to upgrade from a recent phone like the iPhone X, XR or XS. The retailer is offering up to $500 off if you're trading in one of those devices in good, working condition and buying an iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max. You'll need to be on AT&T, Verizon or Sprint and purchase the new device on your carrier's installment plan, but it's a nice discount nonetheless. Older phones will get a discount, but it won't be as substantial. Regardless you will need to go into a physical Best Buy store to get the deal. The deal runs now through Cyber Monday. Unlike other deals, the discount will not be given on a gift card. Instead, your monthly payment will go down to reflect the updated pricing. Read our iPhone 11 review.

Target is offering a $200 discount if you upgrade to a new iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XS or XS Max. No trade-in is needed, but you do need to buy on your carrier's payment plan. While not as hefty as the Best Buy or Walmart deal, those with Target RedCard credit card will be able to stack this with the 5% cash back that card offers for a little extra savings. The deal runs from 7 a.m. local time on Black Friday through Sunday, Dec. 1. Read our iPhone 11 Pro Max review.

Angela Lang/CNET If you're not sold on getting a new iPhone 11 and are good with getting last year's still-impressive iPhones, Walmart has a pretty tempting offer. While it isn't discounting the iPhones' list price, it is offering a $450 virtual gift card with the purchase of an XS (Note: The silver model is now out of stock, but you can still get your hands on the gold or space gray versions) and a $400 gift card if you buy an XS Max or iPhone XR. You don't need to trade in your old phone to get the offer, but if you do you can save up to another $250 depending on the phone and condition (an iPhone 8 Plus 256GB or newer will get $250). The trade-in will need to be done in stores, which will offer a similar discount and offer the deal between Nov. 28 and Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. local time. Sprint users will also be able to do this deal in stores. The online portion of the deal runs from Sunday, Dec. 1 at midnight ET through 2:59 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Note: You will need to purchase the phone on a carrier payment plan. Read our iPhone XS review.

Angela Lang/CNET Walmart is doing a similar, smaller deal for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. While it is not offering the same amount for the latest iPhones, $300 is still a solid offer especially considering you don't have to trade in your phone or switch to a new provider. The deal for the latest iPhones follows the same times and restrictions as the XS and XS Max. If you want to do a trade-in, you'll need to head into a Walmart store before Dec. 1. AT&T and Verizon users can do this deal online or in stores. Sprint users will also be able to do this deal, but need to go into stores. Read our iPhone 11 review.

