Apple cuts MacBook Air price by $100, gives MacBook Pro chip upgrade

Time to hit those books.

Save some money on MacBooks this school season. 

 Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple will get ready for the school season as the MacBook Air is getting a discount to $999 and adding True Tone to its retina display. The MacBook Pro will have a new 8th-gen quad-core processor for $1199.

More info to come. 

