Apple will get ready for the school season as the MacBook Air is getting a discount to $999 and adding True Tone to its retina display. The MacBook Pro will have a new 8th-gen quad-core processor for $1199.
More info to come.
Time to hit those books.
Discuss: Apple cuts MacBook Air price by $100, gives MacBook Pro chip upgrade
