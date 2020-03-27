Apple creates coronavirus screening app, website in partnership with CDC and White House

Apple

Apple on Friday released a COVID-19 website and app with a screening tool and other information about the coronavirus outbreak. Apple said the app and site are meant to "make it easy for people across the country to get trusted information and guidance at a time when the US is feeling the heavy burden of COVID-19."

They were developed in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House coronavirus task force and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The COVID-19 app and website include a screening tool that asks users to answer a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms, Apple said in a release. Based on their responses, they'll receive CDC recommendations on next steps, including "guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider."

Apple said the screening tool doesn't replace instructions from doctors and health care providers or guidance from state and local health authorities.

COVID-19, the disease caused by a newly identified coronavirus, has rapidly spread across the globe. The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the outbreak a pandemic, saying it expected to see the number of cases and deaths continue climbing. The US now has more reported coronavirus than any other country in the world, with more than 86,000 people infected as of Friday.

