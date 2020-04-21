Apple could postpone rumored iPhone SE Plus until late 2021

Apple

Apple could postpone the launch of its rumored iPhone SE Plus until the second half of 2021, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo warned Tuesday according to MacRumors. Kuo had previously predicted the larger model of the cheaper iPhone would be released in the first half of next year, with the phone tipped to have a 5.5 or 6.1-inch full-screen display, the report said.

Kuo said the iPhone SE Plus could have Touch ID rather than Face ID, according to MacRumors.

The report comes after Apple last week unveiled its new low-priced iPhone SE, which starts at $399 in comparison to the lowest-end iPhone 11, which costs $699. It has a 4-inch screen, fast charging, wireless charging and a single rear 12-megapixel camera.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.