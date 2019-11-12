Apple could launch 16-inch MacBook Pro this week, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

Rumors have been swirling around Apple's upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro for months now, and Wednesday could finally see the announcement of the laptop. The new computer will come with a bigger, brighter screen and new keyboard, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

Apple had unveiled a slight update to its MacBook Pro lineup during WWDC in July. Its 13- and 15-inch computers feature Intel's faster eighth- and ninth-gen Core processors, including an eight-core version. It also announced a redesigned keyboard for the MacBook Pro. Soon after that, however, rumors began floating around that Apple is working on variations of the laptop.

Earlier this month, a new image of the laptop's design was also discovered, appearing in the release build of MacOS Catalina 10.15.1, according to 9to5Mac. One notable takeaway from the surfaced image was a Touch ID key separate from the Touch Bar screen. It means the laptop could have a physical escape key, according to the report.

It was also reported in August that Apple would begin production on the new Pro model in September and finish in November, and could result in the 15.4-inch laptop being canned. The 16-inch MacBook Pro will run on Intel's Coffee Lake H Refresh processor, Forbes said at the time.

Other rumors swirling about the new MacBook Pro include a keyboard redesign this year, switching out the old butterfly keyboard mechanism for a scissor mechanism. Apple had rolled out its butterfly switch design starting with its computer revamp in 2015 in an effort to make the laptops lighter and thinner, but customers complained about sticky keys, as well as letters typing in duplicate or not at all.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.