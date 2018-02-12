Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple is changing the way it develops features, Bloomberg reported Monday.

Engineers will now be able to push back the release of features they believe need more work. In the future, that could mean fewer bugs as the focus shifts somewhat from an annual update schedule, the news service said.

Apple didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

Bloomberg also reported that Apple's next software upgrade will include tweaks to animojis and the Do Not Disturb function, as well as a tool for parents to check on their kids' screen time.