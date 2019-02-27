Apple confirms earlier rumor of layoffs at its Titan self-driving car program

Josh Edelson / AFP/Getty Images

Apple is reportedly laying off 190 employees from its Project Titan self-driving car program.

The Cupertino, California-based company noted the layoffs in a letter to the California Employment Development Department this month, according to a Wednesday report from the San Francisco Chronicle. They layoffs will reportedly take place in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale, California.

Employees impacted by the layoffs, which go into effect April 16, include 38 engineering program managers, 33 hardware engineers, 31 product design engineers and 22 software engineers, according to the Chronicle.

News of the reported layoffs circulated last month, with people inside the company saying the dismissals were part of a restructuring, according to CNBC. Some other employees will move to different parts of the company, the report said.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.