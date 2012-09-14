Apple co-founder Woz's old house on sale for $4.5M

RedFin

Apple icons old and new have been on the move. In regard to real estate, that is.

The company's current design chief, Jonny Ive, just reportedly bought $17 million digs in San Francisco, and as it turns out, a former house of the company's early co-founder is looking for a new owner too.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak's (or Woz's) "original estate" is on the market for a considerably lower asking price of $4.5 million. Located in Los Gatos, Calif., just a few minutes away from Apple's corporate headquarters, the two-story, six-bedroom house has a pool with a waterfall, an indoor play area for children, and even a Koi pond, all original additions by Woz.

A slideshow hosted on real estate listing site Redfin shows other groovy additions, like an office filled with various bits of odd geometry, and a firehouse-style pole for quickly descending between two floors. Because hey, why not?

Records show that the house originally sold back in October 2004 for $4.75 million, again in March 2006, and then once more in February 2009. In its most recent listing the house went up this past February for $5 million, a price that's since been cut by $500,000.

Wozniak co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs and Ronald Wayne in 1976. After leaving Apple, he went on to found remote control company CL 9, which was sold in 1988. Woz later joined Fusion-io, a company that specializes in solid-state storage drives, as its chief scientist.