Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak launches space company following Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos

Called Privateer Space, the new company is designed to "keep space safe and accessible," according to a promo video.

Steve Wozniak is co-founder of a new space company called Privateer Space.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak tweeted on Sunday about a "private space company" he's launching that's "unlike the others." Called Privateer Space, its mission is to "keep space safe and accessible to all humankind," according to a YouTube video Wozniak linked. Ripcord founder Alex Fielding is also a co-founder.

"It's up to us to work together to do what is right and what is good," the promo video says. "So here's to taking care of what we have so the next generation can be better together."

Not much has been shared about the company yet. Privateer's site simply says, "The sky is no longer the limit," and "We are in stealth mode." The site does say the company will be at the AMOS (Advanced Maui Optical and Space Surveillance Technologies) conference in Wailea, Hawaii, which kicks off Tuesday. 

Other tech leaders have launched their own space endeavors, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who created Blue Origin, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who runs SpaceX

