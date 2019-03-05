Apple claims former engineer co-invented tech in Qualcomm patent dispute

Tania González/CNET

Qualcomm is suing Apple in a federal court over three patents registered to the chipmaker that Qualcomm says Apple infringed.

But Apple on Tuesday argued that for one of those patents -- which allows a smartphone to connect to the internet quickly once the device boots up -- one of Apple's then-engineers contributed to the invention and should be named on the patent, along with Qualcomm's engineers.

Before Apple first released iPhones that use Qualcomm chips in 2011, the two companies were working together so Qualcomm could meet Apple's requirements for the components. To do that, the companies emailed back and forth and held calls together. The project was so secretive that the companies used codenames for each other: Apple was "Maverick" and Qualcomm was "Eureka."

Apple claims that while the two companies were in discussions, then-Apple engineer Arjuna Siva came up with the idea that Qualcomm would later patent. (Siva, who now works at Google, will testify later in the trial.)

"Does Qualcomm believe in giving credit where credit is due?" Apple's counsel, Joseph Mueller of Wilmer Hale, said Monday.

Stephen Haenichen, Qualcomm's director of engineering and one of the inventors listed on the patent, denied the allegation. When asked what contribution Siva made, he replied, "Nothing at all."

In his testimony, Haenichen said Apple asked Qualcomm to build something the company had never done before, and on a very short timeline. When Qualcomm delivered, he was thrilled. "It was clear this was going to change the way we build modems," he said Monday. "It was going to be meaningful to Qualcomm."

Tuesday marked the second day of a patent trial between Apple and Qualcomm -- one arena in a wide-ranging legal battle between the two tech giants. Two years ago, the Federal Trade Commission, aided by Apple and Intel, accused Qualcomm of operating a monopoly in modem chips. The agency argued Qualcomm has driven up the cost of phones and hurt consumers because its high royalty rates stopped competitors from entering the market. That trial took place in January, and the parties are currently waiting for a decision.

The San Diego trial, presided over by US District Judge Dana Sabraw, is more technical than the other fronts of the legal battle. But it could have implications on how your phone is made and how much it costs. In addition to the boot up patent, the two companies are also fighting over a patent that deals with graphics processing and battery life, and a third one that lets apps on your phone download data more easily by directing traffic between the apps processor and the modem.

On Monday, Apple sought to paint the picture that Qualcomm was hasty and careless when it filed its patents. Mueller, Apple's counsel, showed a slide created by Mueller that he presented to his team at an all-hands meeting.

The slide, titled "Patents, go get 'em," has a picture on it of cash bills fanned out. A bullet under the title says "poker chips," and notes employees get $1,500 for filing a patent, and another $1,500 for the patent being issued.

It's not uncommon for companies to reward their engineers for patents. Haenichen said he was just trying to encourage his team of engineers, who typically like to code and build, but not present their ideas and work with lawyers over patent language. He said he was trying to remind his team that the work is worth the effort.

"It's important to our R&D business," he said.