Apple CEO Tim Cook worries fake news isn't 'under control'

Apple CEO Tim Cook thinks we should all be concerned about the possibility of fake news impacting the next presidential election.

"I worry that the fake news is not under control," Cook said in an interview with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell, adding that he's concerned about "outside forces" using fake news to manipulate people's thinking.

Cook also said Apple has people curate its news products because he doesn't believe AI has the power yet to "differentiate between what is fake and what is not."

Cook's interview comes as Apple hosts designers and engineers this week at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California. He also spoke with O'Donnell about the company's privacy moves and recent calls to break up Silicon Valley tech giants

(Disclosure: CBS News is owned by CBS, the parent company of CNET.)

More of O'Donnell's interview with Tim Cook will air on the June 4 edition of CBS Evening News.