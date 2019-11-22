Apple CEO Tim Cook will keep fighting for Dreamers no matter who's in the White House

James Martin/CNET

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said he'll keep fighting for what he believes in regardless of who wins the 2020 presidential election. And the tech giant's chief executive is focused on protecting the people under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, as well as on immigration and environmental reform, he said an interview with ABC News Friday.

"No matter who is in the White House, the things that I'm focused on are going to be the same," Cook said, noting that Apple employs 450 people with DACA status. Known as "Dreamers," they entered the US as minors but don't yet have permanent residency.

"I want those folks protected," he said. "I will fight until my toes point up on this subject. ... They're every bit as American as I am."

Cook added that regardless of what happens in the political sphere, he will remain focused on immigration reform, job creation and re-training, and environmental reform.

"I do believe that we have to do some very aggressive things as a country in the environment side," he said.

Earlier this week, Cook also spoke with Marc Benioff, CEO of business software company Salesforce, at the annual Dreamforce conference in San Francisco. During that conversation, Cook talked about why Apple has been pushing Dreamers and environmental action.

"People told us there was no way we could ever run Apple on 100% renewable energy," he said. But Apple has done that, and now it's working on using recycled parts for its devices so it can "leave the world better than we found it."