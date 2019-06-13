Apple CEO Tim Cook visited the White House on Thursday to discuss job training, according to a Bloomberg News report, part of a broader administration policy to prepare workers for a changing economy.
Cook was participating in an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting, Bloomberg reported. The board, which was unveiled in February, includes the leaders of large companies and school systems, as well as politicians.
Ivanka Trump, the daughter of and adviser to President Donald Trump, cited Cook's participation in Thursday's meeting, according to Bloomberg. Apple didn't respond to a request for comment on Thursday. The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Training workers for more technology-oriented employment has become a focus of both the government and private sector. More than 40% of respondents a recent poll said it has become more difficult to find talent with the right technical skills.
