Apple CEO Tim Cook tells Duke graduates to 'think different'

Screenshot/CNET

Before being foist into the real world, Duke University students graduating over the weekend got to hear some words of advice from Apple CEO Tim Cook.

A Duke graduate himself, Cook told students to "dare to think different," borrowing a line from Apple's famous ad campaign.

He talked about his memories at Duke -- "studying and not studying." Cook also took the opportunity to shout out how Apple runs on renewable energy, as well as tout the company's privacy policy saying, "We reject the excuse that getting the most out of technology means trading away your right to privacy."

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.