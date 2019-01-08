Apple CEO Tim Cook made $15 million in 2018

James Martin/CNET

Apple CEO got a hefty raise in 2018.

Tim Cook received at total of $15.6 in salary, incentive pay and other compensation last year, according to a filing Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, an increase of nearly 22 percent over 2017.

Cook earned a salary of $3 million and $12 million in cash incentives based on Apple hitting pre-determined goals. Other compensation included 401(k) contributions, life insurance payments and a vacation time buyout of $57,692. He also got $294,082 in personal travel expenses.

The filing comes a week after Apple warned investors that its fiscal first-quarter (fourth calendar quarter) revenue would be weaker than previously expected. Its announcement that it now sees sales of $84 billion, well below the range of $89 billion to $94 billion that it forecast in November, sent company shares down nearly 10 percent.

Apple also revealed Tuesday that the total compensation for its median employee in 2018 was $55,426, noting that Cook made 283 times this amount. That workforce also includes employees at its retail locations.

Other key Apple executives were also well compensated, thanks largely to stock grants. COO Jeff Williams, CFO Luca Maestri, general counsel Kate Adams, and retail chief Angela Ahrendts all had total compensation packages that exceeded $26 million with the addition of stock awards of more than $21 million each.

"We believe the compensation paid to our named executive officers for 2018 appropriately reflects and rewards their contribution to our performance," Apple said in its filing.

