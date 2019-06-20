Apple Card nears launch as report claims retail employees are testing it out

The Apple Card's arrival is inching closer. After being fairly quiet about the forthcoming credit card since it was announced in March, a new report says that the company is expanding its beta testing ahead of the previously announced "summer" release.
According to Bloomberg, Apple has expanded beta testing of the Card to now include its own retail employees. The company has asked the employees not to talk about the card, the report says, though it adds that they are "allowed to use it publicly to make purchases."
Those testing the card are using iOS 12.4 and iOS 13, the former expected to arrive this summer with Apple Card support and the latter Apple's next big iOS release slated for the fall. It is unclear if employees are testing the physical aluminum card or just the digital version that lives in the Wallet app.
Bloomberg adds that the Card seems fully functional, with features like daily cash back, bill pay and technical support through Messages all operational. Testers can also see the order status of the physical card, the report notes.
Created in partnership with Goldman Sachs, Apple Card marks Apple's first effort as an actual credit card after years of offering mobile payments in the Wallet app.
The Card offers 3% cash back for purchases made directly with Apple (including Apple Store purchases, iTunes, App Store and subscriptions), 2% via the virtual card in the Wallet app and 1% when using the physical titanium card. The Card has no fees and cash-back is delivered daily.
