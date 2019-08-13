The Apple Card is in the wild. Apple has started sending out invitations to people who signed up to be notified about the company's first credit card. Backed by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard, it's a digital card you apply for and use with your iPhone and Apple Pay (sorry, Android users). It's also a physical, titanium card that works like any regular credit card in places that don't accept Apple Pay.

To see what the titanium Apple Card looks and feels like, how to activate it and how it compares with other metal and plastic cards out there, check out the video on this page. As I use the Apple Card (both physical and digital) more over the coming days and weeks, I'll update with more details on what it's like and I'll include any extra details I uncover.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Card: Unboxing and setup

In the meantime, click the following links to find out more about how to apply for the Apple Card and how to use it or to get answers to all your burning Apple Card questions.