Apple Card holders reportedly allowed to skip March payment due to coronavirus

James Martin/CNET

Apple and Goldman Sachs have reportedly informed Apple Card customers that they will be allowed to skip their March payment without incurring interest charges in an effort to provide some relief during the coronavirus pandemic. Apple Card holders have received an email from describing this "Customer Assistance Program," according to a post on Reddit that included a screen shot of the email.

"We understand that the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments," Apple said in the email. "Apple Card is committed to helping you lead a healthier financial life.

"Should you need assistance, please click here to be connected to Apple Customer Support via Messages and enroll in our Customer Assistance Program, which will allow you to skip your March payment without incurring interest charges."

The email said customers who enroll can expect to receive a confirmation email in the next few days.

Amid growing coronavirus concerns, Apple has also moved its annual developers conference online, the company now says it will close all of its stores outside of Greater China. It also encouraged employees to work from home and said it's committed $15 million to help with recovery efforts.

The coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. The virus, known as 2019-nCoV, was reported to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31 and has been under investigation since. Chinese scientists have linked the disease to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses, which include SARS and MERS. The World Health Organization has labeled the coronavirus a pandemic.

The disease has now spread to the US and caused President Donald Trump on Friday to declare a state of emergency. Schools have closed, Broadway theaters have shut down, and various other activities and sporting events have been canceled or delayed. More than 1,600 coronavirus cases have been reported in the US.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.