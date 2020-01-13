Apple called out for lack of 'substantive' help unlocking gunman's iPhones

James Martin/CNET

Attorney General William Barr called out Apple on Monday, saying the tech giant hasn't "given us any substantive assistance" unlocking two iPhones that belonged to the gunman in a shooting at a Florida Navy base. Barr said the shooting, which left three people dead, was an act of terrorism.

Barr said the FBI had received court authorization to search two iPhones but that "both phones are engineered to make it virtually impossible to unlock them without the password."

"This situation perfectly illustrates why it is critical that investigators be able to get access to digital evidence once they have obtained a court order based on probable cause," Barr said. "We call on Apple and other technology companies to help us find a solution so that we can better protect the lives of Americans and prevent future attacks."

Barr and other law enforcement officials have echoed this sentiment before, pushing for tech companies to create back doors into encrypted devices to aid investigations. In 2016, Apple resisted the FBI's attempt to force the company to unlock an iPhone used by a terrorist, setting up a legal battle between security and privacy.

The FBI eventually found a third party to unlock the phone and that case largely faded from public debate. A separate case in New York in 2016 that involved a confessed drug dealer ended in a similar fashion, with the FBI dropping its request for Apple's help after finding another way into the iPhone.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. The company told NBC News last week that it gave the FBI "all of the data in our possession" related to the case.