Can you leave the iPhone's Home button behind? (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 98)

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 98
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
iPHONE 8 NEWS:
Apple invites have arrived! "Let's meet at our place." Wow @Apple, a little forward there aren't you? September 12 is official! #iPhone8
APPLE EVENT OFFICIAL SEPTEMBER 12th
How Apple Plans to Change the Way You Use the Next iPhone
This is what the floating dock looks like on an iPhone
And this is what the floating dock looks like on iPhone when invoked in apps
ARKIT NEWS:
Here are the first ARKit apps coming from major developers with iOS 11 [Videos]
ARCore: Augmented reality at Android scale
AIRPODS NEWS:
AirPods are gobbling up the totally wireless earphone market
iPHONE CASES:
Major Apple casemakers updating internal SKUs to 'iPhone 8', 'iPhone 8 Plus' and 'iPhone Edition'
'iPhone 8' Could Start at $999 for 64GB Capacity
Source Claims iPhone 8's Wireless Charging Will Be Really, Really Slow
Apple Acknowledges Siri Leadership Has Officially Moved From Eddy Cue to Craig Federighi
Sony's voice-enabled wireless speaker looks like Apple's HomePod, costs less
APPLE TV NEWS:
Apple Spars With Movie Studios Over Pricing Ahead of Apple TV Rollout
Upcoming Amazon Prime Video App for Apple TV May Not Be Ready for September Launch
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
Discuss: Can you leave the iPhone's Home button behind?...